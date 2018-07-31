SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeong Sewoon's Comforting Message to Youth '20 SOMETHING'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeong Sewoon's Comforting Message to Youth '20 SOMETHING'

K-pop solo artist Jeong Sewoon had a heartwarming comeback stage.

On July 29 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Jeong Sewoon unveiled his latest title track '20 SOMETHING'.Jeong Se Woon'20 SOMETHING' is from Jeong Sewoon's second mini album 'ANOTHER' released on July 23.

Jeong Sewoon wrote the lyrics of the song himself to share his honest emotion and feeling he has been going through as a youth.Jeong Se WoonJeong Se WoonLyrically, it gives healing message to the listeners saying, "What are you thinking right now? Why is it so complicated? Whoever says something to me, twenty something, I'm twenty something."

Especially, Jeong Sewoon's soft and mild voice with a band of guitar, base, piano complete the richness of the melody and lend a great charm to the song.Jeong Se WoonThe viewers were mesmerized by his comforting voice and steady eye gaze that highlights calm mood of the song.Jeong Se WoonOn this day, Jeong Sewoon matched oversized check-patterned shirt with white shorts and this brought massive boyish charm from him.

Check out Jeong Se Woon's healing stage below!
 

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)    
