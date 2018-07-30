[SBS Star] CNN Spotlights BIGBANG SEUNGRI for Covering Trump-Kim Summit in His MV





It captivated the attention by parodying the historic summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI's new music video of 'WHERE R U FROM' was reinterpreted by CNN.On July 30 local time, CNN featured an article titled 'BIGBANG's SEUNGRI takes on Trump-Kim summit with new video'.It highlighted a scene from the music video saying, "At one point, 'Kim' performs a choreographed dance and drinks champagne arm-in-arm with 'Trump' as the chorus pumps 'where are you from?'"CNN gave SEUNGRI's music video a special meaning by pointing, "SEUNGRI's video does touch on some sensitive topics in South Korea, especially for usually apolitical mainstream K-pop."On July 27, the music video of 'WHERE R U FROM' was released.In the setting of summit venues from around the world, SEUNGRI and boy group WINNER's member MINO each wearing a military uniforms of South Korea and North Korea appear and bring the leaders together in the music video.CNN highly evaluated SEUNGRI's solo album, saying that he is being successful without other members of BIGBANG.Billboard also has previously commented SEUNGRI's music video as 'the most blatantly political K-pop videos ever'.Meanwhile, SEUNGRI is preparing for his upcoming first solo concert 'SEUNGRI 2018 1st SOLO TOUR [THE GREAT SEUNGRI] in SEOUL x BC CARD' held on August 4 and 5 in Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'BIGBANG' YouTube)(SBS Star)