[SBS Star] CNN Spotlights BIGBANG SEUNGRI for Covering Trump-Kim Summit in His MV
작성 2018.07.30 17:37
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI's new music video of 'WHERE R U FROM' was reinterpreted by CNN.

On July 30 local time, CNN featured an article titled 'BIGBANG's SEUNGRI takes on Trump-Kim summit with new video'.

It highlighted a scene from the music video saying, "At one point, 'Kim' performs a choreographed dance and drinks champagne arm-in-arm with 'Trump' as the chorus pumps 'where are you from?'"SEUNGRI 'WHERE R U FROM' MVCNN gave SEUNGRI's music video a special meaning by pointing, "SEUNGRI's video does touch on some sensitive topics in South Korea, especially for usually apolitical mainstream K-pop."SEUNGRI 'WHERE R U FROM' MVOn July 27, the music video of 'WHERE R U FROM' was released.
 

 
It captivated the attention by parodying the historic summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
SEUNGRI 'WHERE R U FROM' MVIn the setting of summit venues from around the world, SEUNGRI and boy group WINNER's member MINO each wearing a military uniforms of South Korea and North Korea appear and bring the leaders together in the music video.SEUNGRI 'WHERE R U FROM' MVSEUNGRI 'WHERE R U FROM' MVCNN highly evaluated SEUNGRI's solo album, saying that he is being successful without other members of BIGBANG.

Billboard also has previously commented SEUNGRI's music video as 'the most blatantly political K-pop videos ever'.SEUNGRI 'WHERE R U FROM' MVMeanwhile, SEUNGRI is preparing for his upcoming first solo concert 'SEUNGRI 2018 1st SOLO TOUR [THE GREAT SEUNGRI] in SEOUL x BC CARD' held on August 4 and 5 in Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'BIGBANG' YouTube)
 
(SBS Star)           
