[SBS Star] 2PM CHANSUNG Talks About Park Seo Jun & Park Min Young's Dating Rumors

K-pop boy group 2PM's member/actor CHANSUNG frankly shared about his fellow cast members Park Seo Jun and Park Min Young's dating rumors.On July 30, CHANSUNG sat down for his press interview upon the finale of his recent drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?'.During the interview, CHANSUNG was asked about the dating rumors between the drama's two main leads, Park Seo Jun and Park Min Young.CHANSUNG said, "There was nothing like that, so I wasn't sure why it was brought up. I didn't notice any vibes like that."CHANSUNG also shared about the overall atmosphere on set and great chemistry among cast as well as production team members.He explained, "The atmosphere on set was exceptionally great. Although the filming schedule was really busy towards the end, all the cast and staff members participated in filming with full of laughter."CHANSUNG added, "I really felt that if we have fun on set, it is also fun on broadcast (screens)."Meanwhile, the drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' has come to an end on July 26.(Credit= JYP Entertainment, tvN Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?)(SBS Star)