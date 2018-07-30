SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P Captured Working as a Public Service Worker
작성 2018.07.30
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member T.O.P was spotted serving as a public service worker.

Recently, several videos showing T.O.P's working at Yongsan-gu Office, Seoul have been unveiled by some fans of BIGBANG.

In the video, T.O.P covered his face with a mask and put on an apron.T.O.PHe is taking the garbage out on his way out with gloves.

Some BIGBANG fans showed their attention to the pictures and expressed delight to see how T.O.P is getting along as a public service worker.T.O.PT.O.P enlisted as a conscripted policeman for the mandatory national military service in February 2017.

However, he was found guilty from smoking marijuana before his enlistment, and reassigned as a public service worker in January.T.O.PT.O.P is currently working as a public service worker in Yongsan-gu Office and is expected to be officially discharged in June 2019.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'leeyoung0609' 'fffforyyyyyou' 'choi_seung_hyun_tttop' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
