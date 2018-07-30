[SBS Star] EXID's Agency Shares SOLJI's Recovery News and Plans for Activities

K-pop girl group EXID's management agency has officially announced member SOLJI's full recovery from hyperthyroidism and responded to her return reports.On July 26, EXID's Japanese debut album cover was unveiled through its official social media account.As member SOLJI appears on the teaser image, the public wondered about her return.EXID's management agency Banana Culture Entertainment stated, "SOLJI recently participated in taking photos of EXID Japanese debut album 'UP & DOWN', but whether she would also participate in promotional activities is a further issue to discuss."It added, "SOLJI was diagnosed as fully recovered, but as thyroid is sensitive and unpredictable organ, she should care more on her health."SOLJI has been taking a break from all activities due to hyperthyroidism in 2016 and underwent an orbital decompression surgery.Through the release of the teaser image, SOLJI brought good news to her fans that she had received a full recovery diagnosis from her doctor.Her upcoming comeback as EXID will bring massive synergy to the reunited group.Meanwhile, SOLJI's group EXID is scheduled to release its Japanese debut album 'UP & DOWN' on August 22.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'EXIDOfficial' Facebook, 'EXIDofficial' Twitter)(SBS Star)