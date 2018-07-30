SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Adorable Moment of Wanna One's Kang Daniel and BTOB's Lee Changsub Goes Viral
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Adorable Moment of Wanna One's Kang Daniel and BTOB's Lee Changsub Goes Viral

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.30 13:07 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Adorable Moment of Wanna Ones Kang Daniel and BTOBs Lee Changsub Goes Viral
A fancam that accidentally captured a sweet moment between K-pop boy group Wanna One's Kang Daniel and BTOB's Lee Changsub has garnered attention from the fans.

Recently, a short gif video was posted on an online community.
Wanna One, BTOBThe video captured the final stage of 'Seoul Music Awards' last January, where all artists come up to the stage and greet their fans.
Wanna One, BTOBIn the video, Kang Daniel was right behind his fellow member Kim Jae Hwan and shouted, "I love you! Love you a lot. Lots, lots and lots!".

Kim Jae Hwan smiled back at Kang Daniel, and shortly after, Lee Changsub who was standing right in front of the two caught many people's eyes.
Wanna One, BTOBLee Changsub smiled and turned his head to his fellow member Seo Eunkwang and said, "Someone keeps yelling 'I love you' from the back. Did you just hear it?".

After watching the adorable moment of the two groups, fans commented, "All four of them are so cute and precious.", "Aww, true sunbae-hoobae moment happening here." and more.
Wanna One, BTOB(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호