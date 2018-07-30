[SBS Star] Adorable Moment of Wanna One's Kang Daniel and BTOB's Lee Changsub Goes Viral

A fancam that accidentally captured a sweet moment between K-pop boy group Wanna One's Kang Daniel and BTOB's Lee Changsub has garnered attention from the fans.Recently, a short gif video was posted on an online community.The video captured the final stage of 'Seoul Music Awards' last January, where all artists come up to the stage and greet their fans.In the video, Kang Daniel was right behind his fellow member Kim Jae Hwan and shouted, "I love you! Love you a lot. Lots, lots and lots!".Kim Jae Hwan smiled back at Kang Daniel, and shortly after, Lee Changsub who was standing right in front of the two caught many people's eyes.Lee Changsub smiled and turned his head to his fellow member Seo Eunkwang and said, "Someone keeps yelling 'I love you' from the back. Did you just hear it?".After watching the adorable moment of the two groups, fans commented, "All four of them are so cute and precious.", "Aww, true sunbae-hoobae moment happening here." and more.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, Online Community)(SBS Star)