[SBS Star] VIDEO: A.C.E Takes Over 'The Show' with 'Take Me Higher'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: A.C.E Takes Over 'The Show' with 'Take Me Higher'

작성 2018.07.27 18:28
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: A.C.E Takes Over The Show with Take Me Higher
K-pop boy group A.C.E dominated 'The Show' with its latest title track 'Take Me Higher'.

On July 24 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', A.C.E members showed off their amazing talent in performing.

For this special outdoor stage in Yeongdeok, A.C.E showed its performance to 'Take Me Higher'.A.C.E'Take Me Higher' is the title track of the group's first repackaged album 'A.C.E Adventures in Wonderland' that was released on June 7.

The song is a medium-tempo track that illustrates the state of falling in love as the world of fantasy.A.C.ENot only the group's passionate dance moves caught the attention of the audience, but the members' charming smiles and adorable outfits also made the audience fix their eyes on them.

Just like an ice cream melting fast in the hot weather, A.C.E quickly melted the hearts of the audience on this day.

Check out A.C.E's incredible performance below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
