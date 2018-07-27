SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MYTEEN Mesmerizes the Audience with Its Sexy Performance
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: MYTEEN Mesmerizes the Audience with Its Sexy Performance

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.27 17:57 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: MYTEEN Mesmerizes the Audience with Its Sexy Performance
K-pop boy group MYTEEN has mesmerized the audience with its sexy performance.

On July 24 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', MYTEEN performed its latest title track 'SHE BAD'.

'SHE BAD' is from the group's second mini album 'F;UZZLE' that was released on July 10.

The song bases its genre on EDM, but elements of pop have been added to give a trendy yet familiar sound.MYTEENFor the choreography, another boy group VIXX's member N has taken part in making it.

On this day, the seven guys performed on a special outdoor stage in Yeongdeok instead of an indoor studio in Seoul.MYTEENEven though the weather was extremely hot, MYTEEN members demonstrated their professionalism by performing flawlessly throughout the song.

Without doubt, MYTEEN mesmerized every audience in Yeongdeok with its sexy dance.

Watch MYTEEN's hot performance below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호