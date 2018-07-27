[SBS Star] VIDEO: MYTEEN Mesmerizes the Audience with Its Sexy Performance

K-pop boy group MYTEEN has mesmerized the audience with its sexy performance.On July 24 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', MYTEEN performed its latest title track 'SHE BAD'.'SHE BAD' is from the group's second mini album 'F;UZZLE' that was released on July 10.The song bases its genre on EDM, but elements of pop have been added to give a trendy yet familiar sound.For the choreography, another boy group VIXX's member N has taken part in making it.On this day, the seven guys performed on a special outdoor stage in Yeongdeok instead of an indoor studio in Seoul.Even though the weather was extremely hot, MYTEEN members demonstrated their professionalism by performing flawlessly throughout the song.Without doubt, MYTEEN mesmerized every audience in Yeongdeok with its sexy dance.Watch MYTEEN's hot performance below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)