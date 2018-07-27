SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Min Young Expresses Her Thanks to 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?'
Korean actress Park Min Young shared her farewell message and impression on her latest drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?'.

On July 27, Park Min Young's management agency NAMOO ACTORS unveiled a video of Park Min Young on its official YouTube Channel.
 

In the video, Park Min Young is wearing a beautiful white dress for the last scene, shared her impression on the drama.

She said, "Every moment of acting 'Mi So' (Park Min Young's role) was so happy and exciting. I was glad when she was glad."Park Min YoungPark Min Young showed her affection toward the drama, saying, "I spent much time on joyful thoughts like 'How can I make it more interesting?' and 'How can I make it funnier?'".Park Min YoungPark Min YoungShe added, "This was a drama that made me happy in many ways. It was even the happiest drama to be loved so much. Thank you for loving 'Kim Mi So' of 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?'. I hope you guys to let 'Mi So' go happily with a 'miso'(smile)."Park Min YoungPark Min YoungFrom the start of the drama, Park Min Young fascinated all fans of original story with an amazing similarity with the character.Park Min YoungSynchronization in appearance and her proficient acting skills brought out applause from the viewers.

Meanwhile, 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' recorded the highest viewership ratings at the same time slot and brought to a successful conclusion on July 26.Park Min Young(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= tvN Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?, NAMOO ACTORS)
 
(SBS Star)          
