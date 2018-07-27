[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Generously Sends a Snack Truck to Yoon Sohui

K-pop boy group 2PM's member JUNHO showed his support to actress Yoon Sohui by sending her a snack truck to the filming site of her current drama 'Witch's Love'.On July 26, Yoon Sohui shared a photo of her leaning against a snack truck sent by JUNHO on her social media account.In the caption, she wrote, "Thank you, oppa. JUNHO is such an awesome guy."In front of the snack truck, there is a panel that is written with a message from JUNHO.It says, "Sohui! It's really hot these days. Make sure you drink some cold drinks! Sending lots of support to Yoon Sohui and everyone working for 'Witch's Love'. From. JUNHO."JUNHO and Yoon Sohui appeared in tvN' drama 'Memory' together back in 2016.The two have become close during the shooting of the drama, and they have been remaining as good friends since then.Meanwhile, JUNHO recently wrapped up SBS' drama 'Wok of Love' and Yoon Sohui's drama 'Witch's Love' began airing on July 25.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'le2jh' 'sh_ovel_y' Instagram, tvN Memory)(SBS Star)