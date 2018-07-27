SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 2PM CHANSUNG Shares His Feelings on Last Airing of 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?'
[SBS Star] 2PM CHANSUNG Shares His Feelings on Last Airing of 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?'

K-pop boy group 2PM's member/actor CHANSUNG gave impression on recently ended drama he starred in.

On July 26, the last episode of tvN's drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' aired.

CHANSUNG took the role of 'Go Gwi-nam' in the drama, and showed great comedy-acting in the drama.CHANSUNGCHANSUNG'Go Gwi-nam' was loved by his comic, stingy character and raised sympathy from the young viewers by behind story of his workaholic life.

Throughout the drama, CHANSUNG proved that he had perfectly turned into an actor by delivering laugh, romance, and touching story to the viewers.CHANSUNGOn July 27, CHANSUNG gave his impression via his management agency JYP Entertainment.

He said, "I worked so hard in this drama. The filming studio was very humorous and filled with laughter like the drama."CHANSUNGHe added, "I'm very grateful for all my fellow actors/actresses and the staff members. There maybe some part I was lacking, but I want to thank you all who gave love to Go Gwi-nam. I think it will linger as a great memory in my mind."

Meanwhile, CHANSUNG will continue his career as an actor with the musical 'ALTAR BOYS' performed in MAIHAMA Amphitheater, Tokyo.

(Dakyoung Seo, Credit= JYP Actors)

(SBS Star)      
