[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Cheering Her Team Spotted at a Baseball Stadium!
[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Cheering Her Team Spotted at a Baseball Stadium!

작성 2018.07.27
Korean actress Park Bo Young was spotted watching a baseball game.

On July 26, Park Bo Young visited Hanhwa Life Eagles Park, Daejeon where the game between HANHWA EAGLES and KIA TIGERS was held.

Park Bo Young was caught on camera for several times and attracted the interest of the audience.Park Bo YoungPark Bo Young is a well-known baseball fan of HANHWA.

She revealed this several times in the interviews and was also spotted at Seoul's Jamsil Baseball Stadium before.

On this day, comedian Kim Tae Kyun threw the first pitch of the game.

Having a close acquaintance with him, Park Bo Young cheered Kim Tae Kyun's pitch sitting in the stand.Park Bo Young and Kim Tae KyunShe was holding the uniform of the same-named baseball player Kim Tae Kyun and humorously showed her supporting for both.

Tiding her hair up and holding a portable electric fans in her hand, Park Bo Young gave ardent cheering to the players just like other baseball fans despite the hot weather.Park Bo YoungShe cheered at safe hits and good defenses and those scenes were aired to the viewers in live.Park Bo Young and Kim Tae KyunFor this game, the EAGLES won the TIGERS by a score of 6:3.

Fans of the EAGLES nicknamed Park Bo Young the 'Fairy of Victory' and requested for Park Bo Young's pitch in HANHWA EAGLES' stadium.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Young has currently starred in the movie 'on your wedding day', which is scheduled to be released on August 22.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= KBS N SPORTS)

(SBS Star)      
