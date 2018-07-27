SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo in Talks to Join a Gambling Film 'Tazza 3'
Actor Lee Kwang Soo is currently looking to make his big screen comeback.

On July 26, it was reported that Lee Kwang Soo is reviewing an offer for the renowned gambling film 'Tazza 3'.
Tazza series'Tazza' the movie is based on a famous, same-titled comic book series by Heo Young-man, following the storyline of the nation's best gamblers.
Lee Kwang SooLee Kwang Soo's management agency KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment stated, "It is true that Lee Kwang Soo has recently received an offer for 'Tazza 3'. He is currently reviewing the scenario."

Up until now, actors Ryu Seung Beom and Park Jung Min are confirmed to join the new movie.
Lee Kwang SooOnce the lineup is finalized, filming for 'Tazza 3' will start this year with an expected premiere date in 2019.

(Credit= CJ Entertainment, Sidus, KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
