[SBS Star] 2PM WOO YOUNG Captured Blending in Well with Other Soldiers in the Army
[SBS Star] 2PM WOO YOUNG Captured Blending in Well with Other Soldiers in the Army

Some photos of WOO YOUNG from K-pop boy group 2PM enjoying his days in the military were recently unveiled.

Recently, several photos showing WOO YOUNG's life in the military have been going around online.WOO YOUNGWOO YOUNGIn the pictures, WOO YOUNG smiles brightly next to his fellow soldiers.

He also looks highly focused on his training.WOO YOUNGWOO YOUNGAlthough he has a short military buzz cut, his good looks still could not be hidden.

It seems like WOO YOUNG is blending in well with fellow soldiers even though they are mostly a lot younger than he is.WOO YOUNGWOO YOUNG began his military service on July 9, and actively participates in military training at the moment.

With his enlistment, WOO YOUNG has become the third member of 2PM to enlist following TAECYEON and JUN.K.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'wooyoungcolor' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
