[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEUNGRI Is Back with 'WHERE R U FROM' & '1, 2, 3!'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEUNGRI Is Back with 'WHERE R U FROM' & '1, 2, 3!'

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI has finally returned as a solo artist in five years.

On July 22 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', SEUNGRI performed two different tracks from his recently-released solo album 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI'.SEUNGRIBefore unveiling the title track, SEUNGRI performed the sub-title track 'WHERE R U FROM' with another boy group WINNER's rapper MINO.

This electro-laden dance track is an exciting track that gets you dancing as you are listening to it.

MINO's charismatic rap also adds another charm to the song.

On this day, SEUNGRI and MINO showed off their amazing chemistry while performing the song together.
 

Afterwards, SEUNGRI's title track '1, 2, 3!' was unveiled.

'1, 2, 3!' is a groovy pop-rock track that SEUNGRI participated in composing and writing.

In the lyrics, he says with confidence, "When I counted up to three, other girls looked at me.", "I only want you.", "I will count up to three, fall for me now.", and he goes on.

On this day, SEUNGRI exuded his sexy charisma as he tried to seduce a person in three counts.
 

Watch SEUNGRI's hot solo stages above!

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)   
