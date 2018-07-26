SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Says All BIGBANG Members Have Become Too Old
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI mentioned that he is worried about performing 'BANG BANG BANG' in the future.

On July 26 episode of SBS Power FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', SEUNGRI was invited as a special host.Cultwo ShowDuring the talk, SEUNGRI brought up his concern that he has about him and other BIGBANG members aging.

SEUNGRI said, "I believe an idol group means being an idol of teenagers. I sometimes forget that I'm an idol star because of my current age."

He went on, "A couple of days ago, I was lining up to buy some Korean-style toast, and this one middle school student called me an ahjussi (middle-aged man)."Cultwo ShowHe added, "The other members of BIGBANG will become like 35 once they all complete the national mandatory duty."

Then, he made everybody at the studio laugh by saying, "I'm worried about performing 'BANG BANG BANG' when we are in our 30s. I guess we'll have to perform other songs that would go better with our age when the time really comes around."Cultwo ShowOn this day, SEUNGRI also mentioned how his fellow members T.O.P and G-DRAGON have changed after gaining popularity. 

The host Kim Tae Kyun commented, "I went to your concert in the past, and it seemed like you led the concert during talk sessions. You were pretty much the only one who talked."Cultwo ShowSEUNGRI laughed and answered, "Actually, T.O.P and G-DRAGON used to talk a lot, but they have stopped talking much after becoming famous. G-DRAGON, for instance, has become a globally-influential celebrity now. So, he doesn't tend to talk much and lets me do all the talking instead."

Meanwhile, SEUNGRI has released his solo album 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI' on July 20 and is actively promoting the title track '1, 2, 3!'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Power FM Cultwo Show)

(SBS Star) 
