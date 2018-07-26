SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki·Kim Ji Won·Jang Dong Gun Confirmed for 'Chronicle of Asdal'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki·Kim Ji Won·Jang Dong Gun Confirmed for 'Chronicle of Asdal'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.26 13:17 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki·Kim Ji Won·Jang Dong Gun Confirmed for Chronicle of Asdal
Korean actor Song Joong Ki, Jang Dong Gun, and actress Kim Ji Won will star in a new drama.

On July 26, CJ ENM announced that Song Joong Ki, Kim Ji Won, and Jang Dong Gun have been confirmed to take the lead roles in a new tvN drama 'Chronicle of Asdal' (working title).Song Joong Ki, Kim Ji Won, Jang Dong Gun'Chronicle of Asdal' is a fantasy-romance drama about the nation 'Asdal' and the civilization of the ancient times.

With the setting of imaginary land 'As', the drama deals with the birth of an ideal nation and heroic legend about love.

Song Joong Ki will be playing the leading role of 'Eun Som', who is born to be great threat to the ideal nation Asdal.

Kim Ji Won will be playing 'Tan Ya', who realizes her fate to be an ambitious politician of Asdal.

Jang Dong Gun will be in the role of the anti-hero 'Ta Gon', a war hero who desires to be the first king in the history of Asdal.Song Joong Ki, Kim Ji Won, Jang Dong Gun'Chronicle of Asdal' is scheduled to air in early next year.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Blossom Entertainment, KINGKONG by STARSHIP Entertainment, SBS funE)
 
(SBS Star)            
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호