[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki·Kim Ji Won·Jang Dong Gun Confirmed for 'Chronicle of Asdal'

Korean actor Song Joong Ki, Jang Dong Gun, and actress Kim Ji Won will star in a new drama.On July 26, CJ ENM announced that Song Joong Ki, Kim Ji Won, and Jang Dong Gun have been confirmed to take the lead roles in a new tvN drama 'Chronicle of Asdal' (working title).'Chronicle of Asdal' is a fantasy-romance drama about the nation 'Asdal' and the civilization of the ancient times.With the setting of imaginary land 'As', the drama deals with the birth of an ideal nation and heroic legend about love.Song Joong Ki will be playing the leading role of 'Eun Som', who is born to be great threat to the ideal nation Asdal.Kim Ji Won will be playing 'Tan Ya', who realizes her fate to be an ambitious politician of Asdal.Jang Dong Gun will be in the role of the anti-hero 'Ta Gon', a war hero who desires to be the first king in the history of Asdal.'Chronicle of Asdal' is scheduled to air in early next year.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Blossom Entertainment, KINGKONG by STARSHIP Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)