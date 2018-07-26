[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI Reveals His and G-DRAGON's Income?

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI compared his income to his fellow member G-DRAGON's.On July 24 episode of SBS' show 'Han Bam', SEUNGRI revealed that his income from his businesses cannot be compared to how much G-DRAGON makes.Before sitting down for an interview, SEUNGRI went out on the streets of Hongdae to meet his fans.As soon as SEUNGRI stepped out of his car, a huge crowd started forming around him.Only after about five minutes, 'Han Bam' had to stop filming and leave the area for safety reasons.Later on, they returned to another area in Hongdae, close to where SEUNGRI's office, restaurant, and clubs were located.SEUNGRI led the interviewer to one restaurant, and they enjoyed different dishes there.After that, SEUNGRI was asked a few questions regarding his businesses.The interviewer asked, "Earlier on the street, I was able to see how popular you are these days. You really are 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI'. Can you tell us how many businesses you own right now?".SEUNGRI answered, "I currently own a ramen restaurant chain, clubs, cosmetics brand and manpower-supplying business. I also have invested in biotechnology and nanotechnology areas, and am in the process of developing special masks that filter fine dust."Upon hearing SEUNGRI's answer, the interviewer gasped in surprise, then asked, "Then, how much do you make from all those businesses a year?".SEUNGRI replied, "Let's put it like this. G-DRAGON makes 100 times more than I do. His income doesn't come from running businesses. It's more like he just has a lot of money."Meanwhile, SEUNGRI has returned with a solo album 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI' on July 20, and G-DRAGON has been serving his mandatory duty as an active-duty soldier since February.Check out SEUNGRI's popularity and him talking about his businesses below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)