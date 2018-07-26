SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Simon D Officially Resigns from AOMG's Leadership
작성 2018.07.26 09:55
Korean hip-hop artist Simon Dominic (Simon D) has announced that he will step down from his label AOMG's co-CEO position.

On July 25, Simon D dropped his newest track 'Me No Jay Park' at 6PM KST.
Simon DominicIn 'Me No Jay Park', Simon D compared himself and mentioned his respect for his fellow co-founder Jay Park, and how unhappy he was at being called as CEO and to keep up with the title.

Through the lyrics, Simon D announced his resignation from the position, "writing my resignation letter", and "I am doing this to return to my former self".
Simon DominicShortly after the single's release, AOMG released an official statement confirming Simon D's resignation.

The label stated, "As it was stated in his new track, he will be stepping down as CEO and plans to focus on his work as an artist under AOMG."
AOMG logoSimon Dominic, Jay ParkAOMG houses many top-notch artists in Korean hip-hop scene, including Simon D, Jay Park, Gray, Loco, Hoody and more.

You can listen to Simon D's introspective track 'Me No Jay Park' below.
 

(Credit= 'officialSIMOND' Facebook, 'AOMGOFFICIAL' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
