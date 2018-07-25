[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Dong Han Displays a Strong Passion Despite the Hot Weather

K-pop artist Kim Dong Han has displayed his strong passion at an outdoor stage despite the hot weather.On July 24 episode of SBS 'The Show', Kim Dong Han showed off his passionate energy during an outdoor performance.On this day, Kim Dong Han was invited to perform in Yeongdeok instead of an indoor studio in Seoul.Although the temperature recorded over 35 degrees Celsius when Kim Dong Han performed, he still showed off his endless passion, looking all professional.His solo debut song 'SUNSET' from his first mini album 'D-DAY' was performed, and the audience wowed at his amazing performing skills in spite of making his debut not even a year ago.'SUNSET' is an electronic dance track which combines a powerful baseline with an emotional guitar riff medley to create energetic vibes.The song illustrates the feelings of a man while watching the beautiful sunset.Feel Kim Dong Han's energy burning with passion below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)