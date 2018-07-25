[SBS Star] Yoon Si Yoon Gets Double-Paid for the Double Role?

Korean actor Yoon Si Yoon jokingly mentioned the pay he receives for his appearance on his new drama.On July 25 aired episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', special DJ Byun Ki Soo and actor Yoon Si Yoon, actress Lee You Young joined the show.Yoon Si Yoon and Lee You Young are currently starring in SBS' new drama 'Your Honor', which is set to air on July 25.'Your Honor' tells the story of twins 'Han Kang-ho' and 'Han Soo-ho', and Yoon Si Yoon plays a double role of twins.On the radio show, DJ Kim Tae Kyun asked Yoon Si Yoon if he ever takes a double role.Yoon Si Yoon answered, "I barely can take a one role but I take a double role this time.", and added, "They are twins. A brainy judge 'Han Soo-ho' and 'Han Kang-ho', a troublemaker with a criminal record."When one listener asked if he receives double pay taking a double role, Yoon Si Yoon teasingly replied, "No, not that much but I'm quite satisfied with the pay. I love you SBS."Meanwhile, 'Your Honor' airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 10PM KST.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, SBS Your Honor)(SBS Star)