SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Yuri Expresses Her Sympathy to TWICE
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Yuri Expresses Her Sympathy to TWICE

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.25 10:57 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Girls Generation Yuri Expresses Her Sympathy to TWICE
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Yuri revealed that she feels TWICE familiar due to its similarities to Girls' Generation.

On July 24 episode of JTBC's talk show 'Kim Je Dong's Talk to You 2', TWICE's members NAYEON and JIHYO appeared as guests.

On this day, the MC of the program Kim Je Dong firstly asked TWICE members if they have ever encountered Yuri before.

JIHYO answered, "I have seen Yuri once or twice at year-end events."

Yuri agreed on JIHYO and said, "We (Girls' Generation) had a change in number of the members, but I feel very close to TWICE because we are so similar, and it makes me think them as younger sisters."YURI and TWICEBefore the show, TWICE members expressed their worries and said, "This is our first time to be in a talk show program, and we are so nervous."

As an MC of the show and as a member of senior K-pop girl group, Yuri kindly comforted them saying, "You will get better when you talk casually as you do with your friends and family."YURI and TWICEMeanwhile, TWICE had a comeback with 'Dance The Night Away' on July 9.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= JTBC Kim Je Dong's Talk to You 2, 'twicetagram' Instagram)

(SBS Star)         
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호