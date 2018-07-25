[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Yuri Expresses Her Sympathy to TWICE

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Yuri revealed that she feels TWICE familiar due to its similarities to Girls' Generation.On July 24 episode of JTBC's talk show 'Kim Je Dong's Talk to You 2', TWICE's members NAYEON and JIHYO appeared as guests.On this day, the MC of the program Kim Je Dong firstly asked TWICE members if they have ever encountered Yuri before.JIHYO answered, "I have seen Yuri once or twice at year-end events."Yuri agreed on JIHYO and said, "We (Girls' Generation) had a change in number of the members, but I feel very close to TWICE because we are so similar, and it makes me think them as younger sisters."Before the show, TWICE members expressed their worries and said, "This is our first time to be in a talk show program, and we are so nervous."As an MC of the show and as a member of senior K-pop girl group, Yuri kindly comforted them saying, "You will get better when you talk casually as you do with your friends and family."Meanwhile, TWICE had a comeback with 'Dance The Night Away' on July 9.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= JTBC Kim Je Dong's Talk to You 2, 'twicetagram' Instagram)(SBS Star)