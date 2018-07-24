SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] HYOLYN Names the Most Clingy Member After the Group's Disbandment
[SBS Star] HYOLYN Names the Most Clingy Member After the Group's Disbandment

작성 2018.07.24 14:59
Disbanded K-pop girl group SISTAR's member HYOLYN named DASOM as the most clingy member of the group.

On July 23, HYOLYN joined MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party'.

DJ Kim Shin-young firstly asked, "What is the difference between being in a girl group and being a solo artist?"HYOLYN and Kim Shin-youngHYOLYN replied, "A lot of things are different. I lived with SISTAR members before. That makes me miss them all the time, like when I eat alone or see something they used to like."

She laughingly added, " How shall I say it...? We are almost like a couple."SISTARThe DJ gave HYOLYN one more question, "Then, who is the most clingy member saying that she misses you?"

HYOLYN named DASOM right away, and said, "DASOM contacted me just yesterday saying she is watching my new music video for 'SEE SEA'. DASOM kept saying words like 'It is really good!', 'You are the best!', 'I love your song.', 'I'm watching it over and over again.'"SISTARHYOLYN revealed her affection towards DASOM and added, "DASOM is maknae(the youngest member of the group) and she is very expressive. She is really cute and lovely."HYOLYNMeanwhile, HYOLYN recently made a comeback as a solo artist with the title track 'SEE SEA' on July 20.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, 'official_sistar' 'xhyolynx' Instagram)

(SBS Star)            
