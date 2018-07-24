SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Unexpectedly Bumps Into TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho
[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Unexpectedly Bumps Into TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho

작성 2018.07.24 10:58
SEUNGRI from K-pop boy group BIGBANG unexpectedly bumped into U-KNOW Yunho from another boy group TVXQ!.

On July 23, SEUNGRI shared a picture of himself taken with U-KNOW Yunho at a restaurant/cafe on his social media account.

The picture is catching the eye of fans as they both display stylish and great looks.

Since SEUNGRI looks quite shy in the picture, he looks like a shy fan boy taking a picture with his favorite celebrity in some ways.SEUNGRI and U-KNOW YunhoIn the caption, SEUNGRI wrote, "I unexpectedly met U-KNOW Yunho hyung. We belong to the same management agency in Japan, and we are both from Gwangju. He wished me luck on my solo activities as well. I'm crying! He is always so kind."

After the photo was posted online, many have been making comments such as, "I ship their friendship!", "I love seeing these two together!", "How about collaborating one day?", and so on.SEUNGRI and U-KNOW YunhoMeanwhile, SEUNGRI has unveiled his first solo tracks in five years on July 20, and U-KNOW Yunho's group TVXQ! is scheduled to release a new Japanese single 'Road' on July 25. 

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'seungriseyo' Instagram, SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
