SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Asks GD to Let Him Use His Social Media Account; GD's Response?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Asks GD to Let Him Use His Social Media Account; GD's Response?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.24 11:36 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Asks GD to Let Him Use His Social Media Account; GDs Response?
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI revealed that he asked his fellow member G-DRAGON to borrow his personal social media account.

On July 23 episode of MBC's 'Section TV', SEUNGRI had an interview with the reporter Park Seul Gi.

First, SEUNGRI mentioned Yang Hyun Suk, the CEO of SEUNGRI's agency YG Entertainment.

SEUNGRI explained that Yang Hyun Suk is giving him extra care that he had never received before because all the other BIGBANG members' are absent as they are currently serving their military service.

SEUNGRI said, "Yang Hyun Suk even asked his secretary to check the tires of my car. All focus is on me at YG Entertainment right now."SEUNGRIHe also talked about a recent conversation he had with G-DRAGON.

SEUNGRI confessed, "G-DRAGON has a lot of followers on his personal social media account, so I asked him if I could use his account to promote my solo album."

He laughed and revealed, "G-DRAGON refused right away and asked me if I was crazy."SEUNGRIMeanwhile, SEUNGRI has returned as a solo artist with the title track '1, 2, 3!' on July 20.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= MBC Section TV, 'gdragon' Facebook, 'seungriseyo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)        
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호