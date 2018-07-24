[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Asks GD to Let Him Use His Social Media Account; GD's Response?

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI revealed that he asked his fellow member G-DRAGON to borrow his personal social media account.On July 23 episode of MBC's 'Section TV', SEUNGRI had an interview with the reporter Park Seul Gi.First, SEUNGRI mentioned Yang Hyun Suk, the CEO of SEUNGRI's agency YG Entertainment.SEUNGRI explained that Yang Hyun Suk is giving him extra care that he had never received before because all the other BIGBANG members' are absent as they are currently serving their military service.SEUNGRI said, "Yang Hyun Suk even asked his secretary to check the tires of my car. All focus is on me at YG Entertainment right now."He also talked about a recent conversation he had with G-DRAGON.SEUNGRI confessed, "G-DRAGON has a lot of followers on his personal social media account, so I asked him if I could use his account to promote my solo album."He laughed and revealed, "G-DRAGON refused right away and asked me if I was crazy."Meanwhile, SEUNGRI has returned as a solo artist with the title track '1, 2, 3!' on July 20.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= MBC Section TV, 'gdragon' Facebook, 'seungriseyo' Instagram)(SBS Star)