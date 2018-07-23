SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 2PM NICHKHUN Hugs & Kisses a Girl on a Television Show?

K-pop boy group 2PM's Thai member NICHKHUN was spotted hugging and kissing a girl on a TV show.

On July 21 episode of JTBC's Korean-Thai joint cooking variety show 'The Team Chef', a girl unexpectedly visited NICHKHUN on the set.

During the show, one of the hosts began teasing NICHKHUN, he said, "There is someone who came to see NICHKHUN today. She's very popular in Thailand, and also close to NICHKHUN. You know, NICHKHUN was involved in a dating scandal in the past. It might be her."The Team ChefWhile NICHKHUN started getting red from nervousness, a girl in a white dress appeared from the back and started walking towards NICHKHUN.The Team ChefShe was hiding her face at first, but NICHKHUN immediately got up from his seat after seeing her face.

When she came close to him, NICHKHUN warmly hugged and kissed her in the forehead.The Team ChefThe Team ChefOne of the hosts Jung Hyung Don and all the others at the studio started stirring up when they saw him hugging and kissing the beautiful girl, NICHKHUN then explained, "She is my sister."The Team ChefAfter the dimmed lights turned back on, NICHKHUN properly introduced her to the cast, "This is my youngest sister Cherreen. She's a singer in Thailand, and also an actress."

Looking quite shocked, he said, "I was really surprised. I had no idea who the secret guest was."The Team ChefMeanwhile, NICHKHUN makes an appearance on 'The Team Chef' every week.

(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC The Team Chef)

(SBS Star)  
