[SBS Star] VIDEO: MAMAMOO Takes Over the Stage with 'Egotistic'

K-pop girl group MAMAMOO came back with a song hotter than the midsummer heat.On July 22 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', MAMAMOO came into the spotlight with the impressive performance of its latest track 'Egotistic'.'Egotistic' is the title track of the group's 7th mini album 'RED MOON' that was released on July 16.The album 'RED MOON' is the second album of MAMAMOO's 'Four Season Four Color Project' and the album's signature color 'red' indicates MAMAMOO's infinite passion that resembles the scorching day of summer.Its title track 'Egotistic' is based on a groovy reggae beat supported by strong vocals from each member.Lyrically, the song describes a confident woman taking deliberate jabs to her lover who is being egotistic just doing as he likes.With their intense gaze and tender dance moves, the members of MAMAMOO brought out their massive girl crush charms.On this day, the members of MAMAMOO dressed in white tops and trousers that made their slim but tonned body stand out.Check out MAMAMOO's unforgettable comeback stage below!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)