SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MAMAMOO Takes Over the Stage with 'Egotistic'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: MAMAMOO Takes Over the Stage with 'Egotistic'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.23 18:12 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: MAMAMOO Takes Over the Stage with Egotistic
K-pop girl group MAMAMOO came back with a song hotter than the midsummer heat.

On July 22 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', MAMAMOO came into the spotlight with the impressive performance of its latest track 'Egotistic'.MAMAMOO'Egotistic' is the title track of the group's 7th mini album 'RED MOON' that was released on July 16.

The album 'RED MOON' is the second album of MAMAMOO's 'Four Season Four Color Project' and the album's signature color 'red' indicates MAMAMOO's infinite passion that resembles the scorching day of summer.MAMAMOOMAMAMOOIts title track 'Egotistic' is based on a groovy reggae beat supported by strong vocals from each member.

Lyrically, the song describes a confident woman taking deliberate jabs to her lover who is being egotistic just doing as he likes.MAMAMOOWith their intense gaze and tender dance moves, the members of MAMAMOO brought out their massive girl crush charms. MAMAMOOOn this day, the members of MAMAMOO dressed in white tops and trousers that made their slim but tonned body stand out.

Check out MAMAMOO's unforgettable comeback stage below!
 

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)         
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호