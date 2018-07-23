SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEUNGRI Expresses How Much He Misses Other Members of BIGBANG
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI said he feels empty without other members of BIGBANG around him.

On July 22 episode of SBS' variety show 'My Little Old Boy', SEUNGRI was seen going home in a car with his manager after a busy day.

While driving, his manager asked, "SEUNGRI, how does it feel to be promoting alone? How is it different from promoting with other members of BIGBANG as a group?".SEUNGRIWithout any pause, SEUNGRI said, "I feel lonely. I feel really lonely. When I used to promote with BIGBANG's other members, we used to talk about lots of different things while carrying out our hectic schedule."SEUNGRIHe continued, "We would get excited over small things as well. It was nice having them around. But now, I have to eat by myself."

Then, he added with a sorrowful voice, "They used to make fun of me all the time, but I even miss hearing them nagging me."SEUNGRICurrently, all the other four members of BIGBANG, including G-DRAGON, TAEYANG, T.O.P, and DAESUNG are serving the national mandatory duty.

Watch the moment of SEUNGRI talking about how much he misses other members of BIGBANG below.
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'BIGBANG' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
