[SBS Star] EXO XIUMIN and CHEN to Watch SUHO's Musical Performance
[SBS Star] EXO XIUMIN and CHEN to Watch SUHO's Musical Performance

작성 2018.07.23 11:27
K-pop boy group EXO's XIUMIN and CHEN went together to watch their fellow member SUHO's musical performance.XIUMIN, CHEN and SUHOOn July 20, a note written by SUHO and a photo of XIUMIN,SUHO, and CHEN were uploaded on EXO's official social media account.

The note says, "It is the third day of performing musical 'The Man Who Laughs'. Thank you XIUMIN and CHEN who have come to cheer me up. I love you guys. I love you too, EXO-L (EXO's official fandom name)."

In the photo, SUHO is brightly smiling dressed up as 'Gwynplaine', the protagonist of the musical.

XIUMIN is making V signs on SUHO's left side and CHEN is giving his thumbs up on his right side.SUHO, XIUMIN and CHENXIUMIN, CHEN, and SUHO's close friendship is shown through their bright smiles.

After seeing the photo, fans left comments, "All three of them are so handsome.", "Their friendship makes me smile.", "I want to go see SUHO's performance too."SUHOMeanwhile, SUHO performs in the musical 'The Man Who Laughs' until August 26.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'weareone.exo' Instagram, 'musicalmwl' Official Website, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)     
