[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN x Loco to Release a Collaboration Track Soon

K-pop boy group EXO's member BAEKHYUN and hip-hop artist Loco are confirmed to release a new track together.On July 23, a news outlet reported that BAEKHYUN and Loco has recently gathered to discuss their upcoming collaboration track.Following the report, EXO's management agency SM Entertainment confirmed, "It is true that BAEKHYUN and Loco are currently in the process of producing a new song."Both BAEKHYUN and Loco have had great results with other collaboration projects they have done.BAEKHYUN has worked with Suzy, Soyou and K.Will, while Loco has worked with Jay Park, Dean, Gray and MAMAMOO's HwaSa.The official release date of the two's collaboration track is yet to be announced.(Credit= 'Loco.Officially' 'weareoneEXO' Facebook)(SBS Star)