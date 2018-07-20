[SBS Star] VIDEO: NU'EST W Illustrates 'Dejavu' on Stage

K-pop boy group NU'EST's sub-unit NU'EST W filled the stage with Latin-pop rhythm.On July 15 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', NU'EST W performed to its latest title track 'Dejavu' from the mini album 'WHO, YOU'.'Dejavu' is a song based on Latin-pop genre, which features addictive bass line and groovy strings.For this particular stage, four members of NU'EST W chose to wear beige-colored suits that perfectly highlights the members' masculine charms.The beautiful, sophisticated choreography illustrated the lyrics which depicts one's confused mind having continuous dejavu whilst desperately waiting for someone.Check out NU'EST W's 'Dejavu' stage at SBS 'Inkigayo' below.(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)