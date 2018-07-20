SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: NU'EST W Illustrates 'Dejavu' on Stage
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: NU'EST W Illustrates 'Dejavu' on Stage

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.20 18:13 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: NUEST W Illustrates Dejavu on Stage
K-pop boy group NU'EST's sub-unit NU'EST W filled the stage with Latin-pop rhythm.
NU'EST W InkigayoOn July 15 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', NU'EST W performed to its latest title track 'Dejavu' from the mini album 'WHO, YOU'.
NU'EST W InkigayoNU'EST W Inkigayo'Dejavu' is a song based on Latin-pop genre, which features addictive bass line and groovy strings.
NU'EST W InkigayoFor this particular stage, four members of NU'EST W chose to wear beige-colored suits that perfectly highlights the members' masculine charms.
NU'EST W InkigayoThe beautiful, sophisticated choreography illustrated the lyrics which depicts one's confused mind having continuous dejavu whilst desperately waiting for someone.

Check out NU'EST W's 'Dejavu' stage at SBS 'Inkigayo' below.
 

(Credit= SBS Inkigayo) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호