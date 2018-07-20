[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOLDEN CHILD Says, "'LET ME' Steal Your Heart!"

K-pop boy group GOLDEN CHILD is melting the hearts of everyone with its another sweet song 'LET ME'.On July 17 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', GOLDEN CHILD performed its latest title track 'LET ME'.'LET ME' is the title track of the group's first single album 'GOLDENNESS' that was released on July 4.It is a passionate and energetic song which describes the feelings of a guy wanting to do anything for the girl who he likes.'LET ME' is the perfect song to listen to when you are feeling down.With their adorable choreography and outfit, the members of GOLDEN CHILD have stolen the hearts of many fans on this day.Watch GOLDEN CHILD's cute performance below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)