[SBS Star] Wanna One Makes Donation to Help Patients with Heart Disease
[SBS Star] Wanna One Makes Donation to Help Patients with Heart Disease

작성 2018.07.20
K-pop boy group Wanna One has donated 100 million won (approximately 89,000 dollars) to help patients in need.

On July 20, Wanna One's leader Yoon Ji Sung delivered the money to the Korea Heart Foundation representing the group.WannaOneTo repay the love received from fans, Wanna One tries activities that can contribute to society in every album work.

For this special album '1÷χ=1(UNDIVIDED)', Wanna One previously announced that they will work on a campaign for patients with heart diseases affiliated with the Korea Heart Foundation.WannaOneThis 'HEART LIGHT: Give 'Light' to the heart' campaign has started with Yoon Ji Sung's wish to make heartfelt music that can warm one's heart, and it was completed by the rest of the members.

'Light' campaign encouraged the public's attention by connecting it with the point dance move in the title track of the special album 'Light'.WannaOneWanna One said, "It is meaningful because it is a campaign that all the members started in one mind by gathering warm messages from many other people. We hope this campaign to be helpful the patients a little."WannaOneThe chairman of the Korea Heart Foundation commented, "We are so thankful to Wanna One for this huge donation along with a meaningful campaign. The heartwarming messages sent to the patients will give them a huge strength and comfort. This donated money will be used preciously for the patients suffering from financial difficulty."

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= The Korea Heart Foundation, SWING Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
