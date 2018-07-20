SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yang Se Jong & Shin Hae Sun's Romance Drama Is Set to Begin Soon!
[SBS Star] Yang Se Jong & Shin Hae Sun's Romance Drama Is Set to Begin Soon!

작성 2018.07.20 14:20 수정 2018.07.20 14:30 조회수
Korean actor Yang Se Jong and actress Shin Hae Sun's sweet romance is about to be seen.

On July 20, Yang Se Jong and Shin Hae Sun's new romance drama 'Still 17' unveiled two cute posters online.

In both posters, the Yang Se Jong and Shin Hae Sun already look like the perfect couple.

In one of the posters, however, actor Yang Hyo Seop touches the tip of Shin Hae Sun's hair while sitting next to her, making everyone curious about what will happen between the three characters.Still 17'Still 17' is a story about 'Gong Woo-jin' (Yang Se Jong), a 30-year-old man working as a stage designer, and 'Woo Seo-ri' (Shin Hae Sun), who believes that she is still 17 after waking up from a 13-year-long coma.

Yang Hyo Seop will be playing the role of a high school student 'Yoo-chan' and also a nephew of 'Gong Woo-jin'.Still 17Previously in the morning of July 20, some photos showing a great uncle-nephew relationship between Yang Se Jong and Ahn Hyo Seop's characters were revealed.

In the photos, they sit at a beautiful outdoor space next to each other and boasts their amazing chemistry.Still 17Still 17The posters and photos are certainly creating more excitement among people who are eagerly waiting for this drama to start airing.

'Still 17' plans to air its first episode on July 23.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE/Still 17)

(SBS Star)   
