[SBS Star] VIDEO: ELRIS Makes You Have a Wonderful 'Summer Dream'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: ELRIS Makes You Have a Wonderful 'Summer Dream'

작성 2018.07.20 14:21
K-pop girl group ELRIS didn't let the audience stop smiling with its adorable performances of 'Summer Dream'.ELRISOn July 17 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', ELRIS showed performance of its latest title track 'Summer Dream', which turned the summer heat into lovely atmosphere.ELRIS'Summer Dream' is the title track of ELRIS' same-titled third mini album 'Summer Dream' released on June 28.ELRISOn this day, five members of ELRIS wore white marine looks pointed with cute red ribbons, and stole the audience's heart away.ELRISWith pink-colored lights at the background, ELRIS perfectly described the romantic mood of the song with girlish dance moves.ELRISAfter the stage, ELRIS had a bright smile hearing loud applause from the audience.

Check out ELRIS' performance with cute smiles below!
 

 
(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)    
