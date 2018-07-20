[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Welcomes Hot Summer Days with a Breathtaking Pictorial

Korean actor Jung Hae In's heart-throbbing cover photos for a magazine have been unveiled.On July 20, a fashion magazine 'W KOREA' shared three cover photos of Jung Hae In for its August issue.In the photos, Jung Hae In welcomes hot summer days with beautiful flowers surrounding him, and is under cold water wearing a blue shirt that makes you feel cooler.Unlike Jung Hae In's usual pictorial which he shows off his cute smile, he exudes charisma and sexiness in these photos.After the photo shoot, Jung Hae In answered a few questions on life.Jung Hae In said, "My life can only continue with acting beside me. They compliment each other very well. As I live my every day life, I learn some new ways to act, and when I'm doing a project, I get to learn about life."He continued, "That is why I think how you live is important. For instance, I don't accustom myself to a regular life, because I'm aware that my career doesn't allow me to lead a regular life."Meanwhile, Jung Hae In is scheduled to hold his first-ever domestic fan meeting on July 28 at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace.(Lee Narin, Credit= W KOREA)(SBS Star)