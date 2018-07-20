[SBS Star] Man Who Sent Death Threats to TWICE Reveals His Motive

The person who sent death threats to K-pop girl group TWICE explained the reason why he did so.As previously reported, the culprit behind TWICE's death threat has now been arrested.The man, in his early 20s, warned TWICE not to come back to Korea and said that he will be waiting in the airport with 10L of hydrochloric acid.During the investigation, the man revealed the reason why he sent death threats to the members.He told the police, "I sent threats because I was in a rage when I heard about TWICE debuting in Japan."Meanwhile, TWICE has successfully made its domestic comeback with a new summer track 'Dance The Night Away'.(Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)