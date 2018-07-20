SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Apink Son Na-eun to Participate in ALS Ice Bucket Challenge!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Apink Son Na-eun to Participate in ALS Ice Bucket Challenge!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.20 11:05 수정 2018.07.20 11:11 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Apink Son Na-eun to Participate in ALS Ice Bucket Challenge!
K-pop girl group Apink's member Son Na-eun gave support for ALS Ice Bucket Challenge by participating the project.

On July 20, Son Na-eun uploaded a video along with the explanation saying, "I was chosen by Eddie Nixon, the CEO of Adidas Korea to join 2018 Ice Bucket Challenge! Please pay attention and give support for the construction of the first medical hospital for the ALS patients in Korea."Son Na-eunSon Na-eunIn the video, Son Na-eun explains in both Korean and English why she became to participate in Ice Bucket Challenge and the significance of the campaign.

The video showed Son Na-eun dumping over a bucket of water and ice on her head to promote an awareness of the disease.Son Na-eunSon Na-eunAfter watching her video, the public expressed their surprises for Son Na-eun's fluent English speaking and praised for her thoughtfulness.
 
 

the naeun(@marcellasne_)님의 공유 게시물님,


(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'marcellasne_' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호