[SBS Star] Apink Son Na-eun to Participate in ALS Ice Bucket Challenge!

the naeun(@marcellasne_)님의 공유 게시물님, 2018 7월 19 8:29오전 PDT

K-pop girl group Apink's member Son Na-eun gave support for ALS Ice Bucket Challenge by participating the project.On July 20, Son Na-eun uploaded a video along with the explanation saying, "I was chosen by Eddie Nixon, the CEO of Adidas Korea to join 2018 Ice Bucket Challenge! Please pay attention and give support for the construction of the first medical hospital for the ALS patients in Korea."In the video, Son Na-eun explains in both Korean and English why she became to participate in Ice Bucket Challenge and the significance of the campaign.The video showed Son Na-eun dumping over a bucket of water and ice on her head to promote an awareness of the disease.After watching her video, the public expressed their surprises for Son Na-eun's fluent English speaking and praised for her thoughtfulness.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'marcellasne_' Instagram)(SBS Star)