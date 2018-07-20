[SBS Star] VIDEO: UNB Colors Your Heart to 'BLACK HEART'





K-pop boy group UNB has caught the audience's eyes with its fascinating performances.On July 17 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', UNB mesmerized the audience again with its hottest title track 'BLACK HEART'.'BLACK HEART' is the title track of UNB's second mini album released on June 28.Based on catchy beats with addictive melody, UNB showed off intensified and powerful choreography.Despite comparably short time since the debut, UNB was able to attract the viewers' mind proficiently with its strength on powerful acrobatic performances.After the stage of 'BLACK HEART', many of the audience had no doubt that UNB is now the new rising star among K-pop boy groups.Watch UNB's fascinating performance below!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)