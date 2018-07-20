[SBS Star] VIDEO: ASHLEY Unveils Her First Solo Debut Track 'HERE WE ARE'



(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

K-pop girl group LADIES' CODE's member Ashley came back as a summer queen with 'HERE WE ARE'.On July 17 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', ASHLEY performed the title track 'HERE WE ARE' from her first solo mini album 'HERE WE ARE' just released on July 17.'HERE WE ARE' is an album talking about day and night of summer vacation spot.The title track 'HERE WE ARE' is an electro-pop song about hot atmosphere of summer day, describing it with refreshing and cooling vibe, and the side tracks 'ANSWER' is drawing a seductive summer night.On this day, ASHLEY showed perfect performance of 'HERE WE ARE' and caught the viewers' eyes.ASHLEY wore stripe-patterned top and pants that are perfectly fitted to her, making her slim figure stand out.She was able to perfectly fill the stage alone and didn't let audience to feel the absence of other members.It sure was an impressive performance for the new summer queen!(SBS Star)