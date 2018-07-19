SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Apink Fills the Stage with Pink!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Apink Fills the Stage with Pink!

2018.07.19
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Apink Fills the Stage with Pink!
K-pop girl group Apink has colored the stage of 'The Show' with bright pink.

On July 17, Apink had its goodbye stage with the group's latest title track 'I'm so sick' on SBS MTV 'The Show'.

'I'm so sick' is from the group's seventh mini album 'ONE & SIX' that was released on July 2.

As it was Apink's goodbye stage, the members decided to plan their stage themselves.

Before the show, all members gathered together for a long discussion in order to produce a memorable performance for their fans.

During the discussion, they threw in lots of different ideas, including some funny ones like putting on flippers instead of shoes.
 

In the end though, the members of Apink decided to film a scene where they walked on the red carpet surrounded by fans taking pictures of them before they went on stage.

They also wore bright pink suits that matched the name of their group while performing.

During the performance, some wind-blowing effect was seen, which highlighted their sexy charms as well. ApinkAs they had hoped, they managed to satisfy fans, as online communities went crazy after the performance was aired.

Fans have commented, "This is the perfect performance! I love it!", "I can't breathe.", "I don't think there is any way out once you start loving Apink!", and so on.

On this day, Apink also won first place with 'I'm so sick', making the already-special performance even more special.
 

Watch Apink's funny discussion and its eye-catching performance above.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show) 

(SBS Star)   
