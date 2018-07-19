SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] GFRIEND Members to Talk about Their Friendship with TWICE
[SBS Star] GFRIEND Members to Talk about Their Friendship with TWICE

K-pop girl group GFRIEND talked about their great friendship with another girl group TWICE.

On July 19, six members of GFRIEND sat down for an interview before the official release of the group's new mini album 'Sunny Summer'.

During the interview, the members shared about their great relationship with TWICE, who also made debut in 2015 together with GFRIEND.
GFRIENDGFRIEND's SOWON said, "Even though we cannot meet one another often due to our busy schedules, we are really good friends. Whenever we bump into each other during promotions, we always say 'Let's hang out!' or 'Let's eat together sometime.'"
GFRIENDYERIN added, "We always just end up talking about food and what to eat. We feel really comfortable with them."
GFRIENDThen EUNHA shared, "The members of TWICE told us that they saw our teaser and sent us messages complimenting how refreshing our teasers are. I also enjoyed TWICE's new comeback song and their fun dance moves. I told them that I want to perform a collaboration stage with them soon."
GFRIENDMeanwhile, GFRIEND unveils its brand-new summer mini album 'Sunny Summer' at 6PM KST today.

(Credit= Source Music, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
