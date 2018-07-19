SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 2PM TAECYEON to Visit CHANSUNG's Drama Studio on His Day Off
[SBS Star] 2PM TAECYEON to Visit CHANSUNG's Drama Studio on His Day Off

작성 2018.07.19 16:00
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 2PM TAECYEON to Visit CHANSUNGs Drama Studio on His Day Off
K-pop boy group 2PM's member TAECYEON visited 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' drama filming studio to meet his fellow member CHANSUNG.

On July 16, photos of CHANSUNG and TAECYEON were uploaded on CHANSUNG's social media account, taken in the studio of  drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?'TAECYEON and CHANSUNGCHANSUNG wrote, "TAECYEON visited 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' studio. I love you, loyal man TAECYEON." and showed off the loyalty between them.

TAECYEON also posted a selfie on his social media account and wrote, "Meeting members of 2PM is like collecting Dragon Balls."TAECYEON and CHANSUNGMeanwhile, CHANSUNG currently stars in the drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' as the role of 'Go Gwi-nam'. TAECYEON joined the army on September 4, 2017, and serves his duty as an assistant instructor of his division.TAECYEON and CHANSUNG(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= '2PMagreement211' 'taeccool' Twitter, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)      
