SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BIGBANG to Hold Its Global Exhibition Next Month!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BIGBANG to Hold Its Global Exhibition Next Month!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.19 15:51 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BIGBANG to Hold Its Global Exhibition Next Month!
K-pop boy group BIGBANG is confirmed to hold a special exhibition soon.

On July 19, BIGBANG's management agency YG Entertainment has officially announced that BIGBANG will hold its global autobiographical exhibition in Shanghai, China.
BIGBANGThe exhibition, 'BIGBANG10 THE EXHIBITION A TO Z' will be held at Shanghai Global Harbor shopping mall's exhibition hall from August 3 to October 20.

Originally, the exhibition kicked off in Seoul last August to celebrate BIGBANG's 10th debut anniversary.

Then the exhibition headed to Taipei, Taiwan in June last year.
BIGBANGThe event features the collection of BIGBANG's albums, exclusive photos, stage outfits, special interview clips accumulated over the past decade.

The upcoming exhibition in Shanghai will have new space decorated under the theme of BIGBANG's latest song, 'Flower Road'.
 

Currently, four members of BIGBANG are serving their mandatory military duty whilst the youngest member SEUNGRI is gearing up for his comeback this month.

(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'K-MUSIC' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호