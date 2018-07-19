[SBS Star] BIGBANG to Hold Its Global Exhibition Next Month!

K-pop boy group BIGBANG is confirmed to hold a special exhibition soon.On July 19, BIGBANG's management agency YG Entertainment has officially announced that BIGBANG will hold its global autobiographical exhibition in Shanghai, China.The exhibition, 'BIGBANG10 THE EXHIBITION A TO Z' will be held at Shanghai Global Harbor shopping mall's exhibition hall from August 3 to October 20.Originally, the exhibition kicked off in Seoul last August to celebrate BIGBANG's 10th debut anniversary.Then the exhibition headed to Taipei, Taiwan in June last year.The event features the collection of BIGBANG's albums, exclusive photos, stage outfits, special interview clips accumulated over the past decade.The upcoming exhibition in Shanghai will have new space decorated under the theme of BIGBANG's latest song, 'Flower Road'.Currently, four members of BIGBANG are serving their mandatory military duty whilst the youngest member SEUNGRI is gearing up for his comeback this month.(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'K-MUSIC' YouTube)(SBS Star)