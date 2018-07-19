SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Dong Han Exclaims There 'Ain't No Time'
After finishing his promotion with 'SUNSET', K-pop artist Kim Dong Han has returned with another catchy song.

On July 17 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Kim Dong Han unveiled one of the side tracks 'Ain't No Time' from his first mini album 'D-DAY' that was released on June 19.Kim Dong Han'Ain't No Time' has tropical EDM and chill trap sounds that make the song sound up-to-date.

Lyrically, it describes the cute imagination of Kim Dong Han going on vacation to an unknown island with his lover.Kim Dong HanKim Dong HanThe energetic choreography mesmerizes viewers that it make you want to repeatedly watch the performance.

The adorable ending especially makes fans want to watch it over and over again, as Kim Dong Han sends the sweetest kiss and heart to them and says, "I love you."

Check out Kim Dong Han's sweet performance below. Make sure you do not miss out on watching the adorable ending!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)   
