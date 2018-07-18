[SBS Star] Jung Sewoon·NCT LUCAS·Weki Meki Kim Do Yeon·MOMOLAND Yeonwoo to Join 'Law of the Jungle'

K-pop artist Jung Sewoon, boy group NCT's member LUCAS, girl group Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon, and girl group MOMOLAND's Yeonwoo are going to gather in jungle!According to reports on July 18, the four young K-pop celebrities will join SBS' variety show 'Law of the Jungle' for next season.All four members will appeal to the viewers with free and friendly charms, different from their images on stages.This season of 'Law of the Jungle' is going to take place in the island near the Maldives in the Indian Ocean.Jung Sewoon, LUCAS, and Kim Do Yeon will be heading to jungle first, and then Yeonwoo will join the team later on.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Starship Entertainment, SM Entertainment, Fantagio Entertainment, MLD Entertainment, SBS)(SBS Star)