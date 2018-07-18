[SBS Star] Kim Young-kwang & Park Bo Young Get Ready to Tell Their Love Story

Korean actor Kim Young-kwang and actress Park Bo Young's upcoming film 'Your Wedding' (literal translation) released the sweetest poster and publicity stills.On July 18, 'Your Wedding' released an official poster and several publicity stills that melt the hearts of many people.In the poster, Kim Young-kwang and Park Bo Young look like a sweet college couple with Kim Young-kwang playfully leaning on Park Bo Young's shoulders.Previously, some photos of Park Bo Young during the shooting of the movie were revealed, but Kim Young-kwang's photos remained veiled.In one of the released pictures, Kim Young-kwang wears a school uniform, looking like an innocent high school student.In the other one, he is dressed in light knitwear, and he looks happy to be waiting for someone.There is also a picture of the two covering themselves from heavy rain with a large box.Park Bo Young's surprised facial expression suggests that Kim Young-kwang has stepped close to her with a box over his head unexpectedly.'Your Wedding' is a romance drama movie that illustrates the ten-year relationship between two main characters from teenage to adulthood.Park Bo Young will be playing 'Seung Hee', who does not believe in first love.On the other hand, Kim Young-kwang's character 'Woo Yeon' is someone who strongly believes his first love is the last person to love.Woo Yeon develops feelings for Seung Hee while they are in high school, but he is unsure whether if she feels the same way, so he keeps the feelings to himself.Then one day, Woo Yeon gets a wedding invitation from Seung Hee.'Your Wedding' is set to be released in theaters on August 22.(Lee Narin, Credit= MEGABOX Plus M)(SBS Star)