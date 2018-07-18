SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO KAI to Share Adorable Moments with His Niece and Nephew
[SBS Star] EXO KAI to Share Adorable Moments with His Niece and Nephew

K-pop boy group EXO's KAI welcomed his adorable niece and nephew to the group's concert.

On July 13 to 15, EXO has successfully held its encore concert 'EXO PLANET #4 –The EℓyXiOn [dot]–' at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
EXOThousands of EXO-Ls made attendance to the event, and KAI's adorable niece and nephew were among them.

On July 17, KAI shared a series of photos and videos of them on his social media account.
 
 

@zkdlin님의 공유 게시물님,



 
 

@zkdlin님의 공유 게시물님,


In the videos, KAI's cutest niece and nephew are seen excitedly swinging the official light sticks while fervently jumping around to EXO's songs.
EXO KAIEXO KAIIn the shared photos, uncle KAI is seen receiving big hugs and kisses from his niece and nephew.

Fans commented, "They are the future of EXO-L.", "Uncle KAI, thanks for sharing!", "They are so adorable." and many more.

(Credit= 'zkdlin' Instagram, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
