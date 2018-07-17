[SBS Star] Yoon Si Yoon's New Drama Starts to Unveil Itself with a Poster

Korean actor Yoon Si Yoon's upcoming drama has begun to unveil itself.On July 17, the official poster for SBS' new drama 'Your Honor' was released online.The poster features the main cast―girl group HELLOVENUS' NARA, Yoon Si Yoon, actress Lee You Young, and actor Park Byung Eun.In the poster, they all look serious, and there is a writing that reads, "It made me want to live differently for once."'Your Honor' tells the story of identical twins―'Han Soo-ho' and 'Han Kang-ho' living two totally different lives.Han Soo-ho is a judge who strives for perfection, but Han Kang-ho is a troublemaker with a criminal record.The motto on life of Han Kang-ho is that, "Life is all about living the moment. Whatever you do today, there will not be tomorrow."When Han Soo-ho suddenly disappears one day, Han Kang-ho takes the seat of his brother and becomes a judge.Both characters are going to be played by Yoon Si Yoon, which is the first time for him to be playing a double role in his acting career.'Your Honor' is scheduled to air its first episode on July 25.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Your Honor, SBS funE)(SBS Star)