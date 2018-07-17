SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO-CBX to Hold the First Fan Meeting as a Unit
[SBS Star] EXO-CBX to Hold the First Fan Meeting as a Unit

2018.07.17
K-pop boy group EXO's sub-unit EXO-CBX is confirmed to hold a fan meeting soon.
EXO-CBXOn July 17, EXO's management agency SM Entertainment released a poster image for EXO-CBX's first fan meeting, 'EXO-CBX Fan Event Summer Vacation with EXO-CBX'.

The event will take place at Korea University's Hwa-jeong Tiger Dome in Seoul, on August 4 to 5.
EXO-CBXEXO-CBXIt is the very first time for EXO-CBX members―CHEN, BAEKHYUN and XIUMIN to have an official fan meeting as a unit.

Meanwhile, EXO has successfully wrapped up its encore concert 'EXO PLANET #4 –The EℓyXiOn [dot]–' last week.
EXO-CBXTickets for EXO-CBX's upcoming fan meeting will go on sale at 8PM KST on July 19.

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
