[SBS Star] EXO-CBX to Hold the First Fan Meeting as a Unit

K-pop boy group EXO's sub-unit EXO-CBX is confirmed to hold a fan meeting soon.On July 17, EXO's management agency SM Entertainment released a poster image for EXO-CBX's first fan meeting, 'EXO-CBX Fan Event Summer Vacation with EXO-CBX'.The event will take place at Korea University's Hwa-jeong Tiger Dome in Seoul, on August 4 to 5.It is the very first time for EXO-CBX members―CHEN, BAEKHYUN and XIUMIN to have an official fan meeting as a unit.Meanwhile, EXO has successfully wrapped up its encore concert 'EXO PLANET #4 –The EℓyXiOn [dot]–' last week.Tickets for EXO-CBX's upcoming fan meeting will go on sale at 8PM KST on July 19.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)